How the winter blues differs from depression, and where to get help

Short days, long, cold nights and, lately it seems, like endless rain - winter can be a time when people struggle more with their mental health.
A number of recent suicide deaths in the Illawarra have left people reeling, suicide prevention project manager Clare Leslie said.
She said data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare show an average winter does not result in a spike in deaths by suicide, but that the season can be quite negative for many people.
"We do notice that the bleak weather, the change in the weather, can really affect our mood," she said.
"It can affect the way that we think, the way we feel and certainly the way that we act."
People may feel more down, less motivated, hibernate and not bounce back from sadness and low moods.
Others may pick up unhealthy habits, eat unhealthy food and drink more alcohol.
Ms Leslie, who works with the South Eastern NSW Primary Health Network, said people knowing their own "normal" moods and behaviour was vital
That way it's easier to recognise when things have changed, she said.
"Take a moment and reflect on what you consider to be normal or good times for you, and then have a look at what's happening during those colder months," she said.
"It's most definitely what you consider to be normal. Some people love the winter months and they're really energised by that and that's fabulous, but overall it can be a time that many people do it tough."
Ms Leslie said people should move more and get outside for a walk in the sunshine - however rare - for a vitamin D boost for mood and health.
"Really soak in those rays as much as you can, it can be a great way to lift your mood," she said.
"Couple that with some light exercise, perhaps go for a walk. Exercise is really great for our mental health."
She also said it was good to take advantage of chances to try new things and meet new people.
Ms Leslie said winter blues can be very heavy for some people, but it should be temporary.
"Our our changes in mood or behaviours should be temporary," she said.
If you're worried someone might be considering suicide ask them directly, Ms Leslie urged.
"It really shows that you care that you're noticing that something is different for them, and that you're there and willing to have that conversation," she said.
"It's a common myth that by talking about suicide, we put the idea of suicide in someone's mind."
Then, listen without judgement.
"You don't have to have the answers to what's happening to someone. You don't have to know how to fix it," Ms Leslie said.
Next find a service that can help.
If you realise changes aren't temporary, see your GP for an honest conversation about how you're feeling.
NewAccess is a confidential guided six-session mental health coaching program for anyone feeling stressed or overwhelmed about everyday life issues.
It's free, you don't need a GP referral and help is available for people aged 12 years and older.
Wollongong Safe Haven is a space where you go when you're feeling unsafe. Peer workers are there to support you until that crisis moment passes.
The free service is open Wednesday until Saturday each week, from 2-10pm. At 55 Urunga Parade, Wollongong.
13YARN (13 92 76) is a national crisis support line for mob who are feeling overwhelmed or having difficulty coping. One-on-one confidential yarning is on offer with a Lifeline-trained Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Crisis Supporter who can provide crisis support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For help in a crisis call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.