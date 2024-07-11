Quiz about First Nations history

If the set is any indication, there wasn't a big budget for this quiz show.
Made to look like a backyard, with fake grass, a fire pit, clothes line and a barbecue it all feels put together on the cheap.
Hosted by Narelda Jacobs and Steven Oliver it sees two teams made up of comics - some of whom seem as though they think they're far funnier than they really are.
And they're possibly wearing the clothes they arrived in to further help with the budget.
The saving grace of the show is the format of the questions. Made to tie in with NAIDOC Week, the quiz has a distinct First Nations theme.
Tagged as "things you weren't taught at school", it's an inspired way to get across information about First Nations history without it seeming like a lecture.
That's where the worth of this show lies - watch it and you might learn a thing or two about Australia that you didn't know before.
When I was about to become a father, I had people telling me I needed to make sure I got plenty of sleep now because, once the kid came along, slumber would be a thing of the past.
I figured they were joking, exaggerating for the sake of comic effect. But, no, they weren't, sleep and small children do not mix.
They won't go to sleep, they wake up in the middle of the night and then choose not to go back to sleep, they do whatever they can to stay awake - all while your own sleep-deprivation gets worse and worse.
That's where Paul and Ally find themselves in the first episode of Breeders.
Yes, I know this dark comedy about parenting has been around for a few years but I've only just caught it now. You can't expect me to have watched everything on TV.
It does show a view of parenting that really has been exaggerated for comic effect, but really only a little bit. Which is something most parents would recognise.
The program description for this episode reads "what is supposed to be the self-build adventure of a lifetime for Tom and Lori turns into a nightmare they could never have imagined."
Really? Have they never watched an episode of this show?
Every single person who ever appears on this show finds their big dreams come with quite a few headaches, including going way, way, way over budget and quite possibly not finishing the construction by the time the show airs.
If you've agreed to appear on Grand Designs, you should be assuming that things are inevitably go pear-shaped at some stage.
There's far less mileage for the show if people can get their dream home completed on time and under budget.
The nightmare Tom and Lori experience isn't as bad as those of some other unfortunate souls from this show, but it's not all smooth sailing.
The takeaway from every single episode of this show is this - don't be overconfident and think you have any relevant construction skills. Don't be like Tom and think a week-long course gives you the skills to carry out your own carpentry.
Do the smart thing and hire a builder instead.
