Why an Illawarra anti-war fundraiser was cancelled by Coledale RSL Club

Community-owned club Coledale RSL says it remains a strong supporter of live music, after it recently cancelled a performance and political fundraiser for a local anti-war group.
Wollongong Against War and Nukes (WAWAN) had arranged for US folk singer David Rovics and The Illawarra Union singers to perform at the club on Thursday, July 4.
But, a week out from the event on June 28, the group announced a change of venue.
"The board of Coledale RSL has cancelled our gig with US folk singer David Rovics on political grounds," they said on Facebook.
"Despite confirming the venue with them in early May, they have decided a week out from the event to pull the plug.
"We're angry that a club that relies heavily on community support has taken this decision that is so out of step with community views."
Asked about why the club cancelled, Coledale RSL's honorary secretary and manager Greg Todd said the club thought the act was "just a folk singer, which he is not".
He did not elaborate about the club's concerns with Mr Rovics.
"We were recently approached to book a folk singer who wanted to perform at the club and we happily accepted the booking as we do for most other musicians," he said.
"As a group of volunteers trying to keep our doors open, we took it on face value and good faith, that the performer was only a folk singer, which he is not.
"No deposit was taken for the booking or any other payments received."
Mr Todd also said the club was "a proud supporter of live music and we have hosted an eclectic mix of entertainment acts since re-opening our doors last year".
WAWAN member Melanie Barnes said her group has been given little reason for the cancellation.
"There was no communication," she said.
Ms Barnes said WAWAN was transparent from the start, telling the club the fundraiser was for their current protest against nuclear submarines in the Port Kembla.
She said Mr Rovics was an avid voice for social issues, a friend of some people in the organisation and was visiting Australia for his upcoming tour.
The venue changed to the Coledale Community Hall went ahead as planned on Thursday evening.
The group's Facebook page on Friday reported almost $1000 was raised, and thanked the Illawarra Union Singers and Flametree Co-op for their contributions.
