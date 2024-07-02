Firefighters' industrial action causes delays for some Illawarra patients

Ramped up industrial action by firefighters is forcing some patients to wait longer before they can be taken to hospital.
Professional firefighters in the Illawarra claim they're overworked and underpaid, and the government's refusal to pay them a 20 per cent pay rise has led to the action.
Paramedics often call in Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters to help lift patients during difficult access jobs, but in non-emergency cases this has all but stopped.
On the weekend at least five patients were forced to wait for a lift due to the industrial action.
Ambulances only have two paramedics on board, and when patients can't get themselves onto a stretcher, firefighters are called in for additional 'manpower' to lift the injured or sick person.
Lives are not being put at risk, Wollongong firefighter and Fire Brigade Employees Union Illawarra sub branch secretary Andrew Clark said.
"We don't know how many [of the usual assistance requests] the ambulance are holding back because of what we're doing," he said.
At the request of the FBEU, firefighters in Kiama have been ordered to stop assisting ambulances in non-emergency cases. This is now being done be SES volunteers.
In Wollongong and Shellharbour, only specialist rescue FRNSW stations at Wollongong, Bulli and Albion Park are allowed to help paramedics.
The industrial action is affecting ambulance operations but paramedics are supportive of firefighters, Illawarra Shoalhaven Health Services Union delegate and paramedic Tess Oxley said.
"The reports over the weekend were that we were actually begging just to make our minimum staff levels for ambulance as it was," she said.
"It does start to put little strains and it makes you double think about whether you're going to get an assist lift or not. It makes you a little bit more concerned about how you're going to extricate your patient."
On the weekend police were called to help paramedics lift patients at some non-urgent calls.
"We all know exactly how busy our police are down here as well and it's taken them away," Ms Oxley said.
It makes you a little bit more concerned about how you're going to extricate your patient.- Illawarra Shoalhaven Health Services Union delegate and paramedic Tess Oxley
"It just goes to highlight how important it is that we recognise that if the firies are stepping up to help us, they should be recognised by the government as well."
Firefighters have been rallying at the offices of Illawarra MPs to get their message across, including at Health Minister Ryan Park's office and Shellharbour MP Anna Watson. This Friday, July 5, they'll take their rally to the office of Wollongong MP Paul Scully.
Ms Watson said firefighters' salaries have not kept up with the cost of living.
"They were saying 'we can't get into our own home, we can't afford the rent'," she said.
The MP promises to advocate for the firefighters at caucus and to the minister for industrial action.
"I'm very hopeful we'll land in the right place," Ms Watson said.
