'The numbers are stark': True scale of Illawarra's aged care challenge

Nearly 10,000 extra patients could have been accommodated in Illawarra hospital wards in the past year if it wasn't for the hundreds of older people who have been stuck in hospital with nowhere to go.
Illawarra aged care expert Mark Sewell says he is growing increasingly concerned about the scale of the aged care problem in the region - which left 1600 people languishing in hospital well past their discharge date in the past 13 months.
Health reporter Kate McIlwain explores the issue.
