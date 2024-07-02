Illawarra Mercury
sport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Lomax returns to St George Illawarra Dragons' line-up for Roosters showdown

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 2 2024 - 4:47pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Lomax, pictured here after his record point-scoring haul against Wests Tigers, returns to the St George Illawarra team for the Dragons clash against the Roosters. Picture by Adam McLean
Zac Lomax, pictured here after his record point-scoring haul against Wests Tigers, returns to the St George Illawarra team for the Dragons clash against the Roosters. Picture by Adam McLean

Shane Flanagan has named Zac Lomax in his Dragons side for Sunday's showdown against the Roosters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Tarrawanna wary of wounded Bulli ahead of their Bert Bampton Cup semifinal
Tarrawanna player Darren Stone and his Bulli counterpart Lachlan Bryce. Pictures by Anna Warr
The teams clash at Memorial Park on Wednesday night
Agron Latifi
No comments
'It means everything to me:' Group Seven stars to honour NAIDOC Week
Representatives from the Group Seven clubs joined together on Tuesday at Kiama Showground to officially launch NAIDOC Round. Picture by Robert Peet
The players will wear special Indigenous jerseys for NAIDOC Round
Agron Latifi
No comments

More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.