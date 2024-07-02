Lomax returns to St George Illawarra Dragons' line-up for Roosters showdown

Shane Flanagan has named Zac Lomax in his Dragons side for Sunday's showdown against the Roosters.
Lomax returns to the side after missing St George Illawarra's last-start win over the Dolphins because of injury.
Lomax could be seen favouring his knee and limping heavily after playing for NSW in their Game 2 State of Origin win over Queensland in Melbourne on June 26.
But it was a shoulder injury which kept him out of the Dragons 26-6 win over the Dolphins at Kogarah last Sunday.
Flanagan indicated after celebrating his 200th NRL game as a coach with a win over Wayne Bennett's Dolphins that Lomax would be fine for the clash against the Roosters.
"He will be fine," he said in the post-match media conference.
"We possibly could have pushed him today and once again given him some painkillers, needled him up, but it's not something you want to do.
"We've got some able replacements, I think Christian Tuipulotu did a really good job there and we swapped our wingers around so we've got some able replacements, but he'll be right."
Lomax comes in the side for Mathew Feagai, who hasn't recovered from injuring his right-shoulder in the win over the Dolphins.
The rest of the 17 remains the same although Jack Bird has been listed among the reserves as he works his way back from an ankle complaint.
In some good news for the Dragons, Joey Manu will not play for the Roosters.
Manu will miss a month of football after suffering two fractures in his hand during the Tri-colours 40-6 win over Wests Tigers last Sunday.
Veteran Michael Jennings gets the call up to re-join the backline in the centres.
In other Roosters' news Lindsay Collins takes back his starting role after coming off the bench in Round 17, with Terrell May reverting to the interchange.
Sunday's game at Allianz Stadium starts at 2pm.
St George Illawarra team list:
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Zac Lomax
3. Moses Suli
4. Max Feagai
5. Christian Tuipulotu
6. Kyle Flanagan
7. Ben Hunt (c)
8. Francis Molo
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Jack de Belin
11. Raymond Faitala-Mariner
12. Jaydn Su'A
13. Tom Eisenhuth
14. Blake Lawrie
15. Ben Murdoch-Masila
16. Toby Couchman
17. Luciano Leilua
