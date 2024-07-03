Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How do we start fixing the Illawarra's massive aged care and hospital crisis?

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
July 3 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community Industry Group aged care consultant Mark Sewell. File picture
Community Industry Group aged care consultant Mark Sewell. File picture

With new aged care spots years away and a long waiting list for home care, aged care expert Mark Sewell and Community Industry Group CEO Nicky Sloan say the government needs to come at the problem from a different angle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.