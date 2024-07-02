Emergency services converge at station after man hit by train in Wollongong

Update, 5.20pm: Train services are resuming between Wollongong and Thirroul in the wake of an earlier fatality on the tracks, though services remain down between Kiama and Bomaderry, where buses have been brought in to replace trains.
NSW Train link South says some services between Kiama/Port Kembla and Waterfall/Central are being delayed by up to 90 minutes.
The interruption to the Kiama-Bomaderra service is the result of a train from that service being used between Kiama and Wollongong, as part of the incident response.
Earlier: A train bound for Central station has come to a stop on the tracks between Wollongong and North Wollongong.
Three fire crews, NSW Ambulance paramedics, rail staff and police are converging around the stationary train.
Emergency services are referring all inquiries to police.
It has been confirmed that a man was hit by a train and has died, with no suspicious circumstances.
The incident occurred at about 3.50pm on Tuesday, July 2.
Stranded travellers at North Wollongong station are being told over the loudspeaker that there has been an incident.
"We are trying to organise buses but at this stage unfortunately there are none available," the announcer said, about 4.15pm.
The rail line remains closed between Wollongong and Thirroul stations.
More to come.
