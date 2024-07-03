Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

$100k boon for organisation taking care of those working 'toughest job'

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
July 3 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$100k boon for organisation taking care of those working 'toughest job'
$100k boon for organisation taking care of those working 'toughest job'

The Mission to Seafarers only has opportunity to support a fraction of the tens of thousands of sailors who enter Port Kembla each year, but that could change with a new, Australian-first welfare fund.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.