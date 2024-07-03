$100k boon for organisation taking care of those working 'toughest job'

The Mission to Seafarers only has opportunity to support a fraction of the tens of thousands of sailors who enter Port Kembla each year, but that could change with a new, Australian-first welfare fund.
The organisation will receive $100,000 in 2024 from a $2.5 million joint initiative of the government-owned corporation Port Authority of NSW and two private port operators, NSW Ports and Port of Newcastle.
John Kewa, the chaplain of the Mission to Seafarers Port Kembla, said an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 crew came through the port each year, but only about a quarter accessed the organisation's services.
He put this down to seafarers not having the time to come in, due to their ship's quick turnaround, and Mission to Seafarers lacking the capacity to have longer hours.
"What that money would translate to is the possibility of employing a support person... even extending our opening hours," Mr Kewa said.
He said the funding would also boost the organisation's ability to visit seafarers aboard their vessels.
He expressed his gratitude for the support already afforded to the organisation by such companies as BlueScope, vehicle terminal operator AAT and Port Kembla Coal Terminal, but said this grant venture represented the recognition of the significant role seafarers played in the economy and general lives of residents.
According to the Port Authority of NSW, maritime workers underpin almost all of NSW's trade.
"I think it's really high time we give some consideration and recognition to merchant seafarers, who we rely heavily on," Mr Kewa said.
Port Authority chief executive officer Phillip Holliday described seafarers as working one of the "toughest jobs" in the world, to bring goods to NSW and take the state's exports around the globe.
"Seafarers are a mostly forgotten part of the supply chain, often facing unique challenges that mean they can require much-needed respite from their demanding and often isolating life at sea during the short time they are in port," Mr Holliday said.
Mr Kewa said mental health issues arising from long hours, fatigue and isolation from family were a common issue that the Mission to Seafarers supported maritime workers for.
"That contributes to the loneliness and the stress," he said.
"The implication for their mental health is huge."
The organisation also helps seafarers access healthcare while onshore, acts as a substitute family should they be hospitalised, takes them on trips to Sydney or into the bush - whatever support they might need while in port.
Mr Kewa said the community had a duty of care to recognise and validate these workers, who were often taken for granted.
The new Seafarers Welfare Fund will operate for five years.
