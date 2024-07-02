Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bushwalker hypothermic after overnight rescue at Carrington Falls

July 2 2024 - 9:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carrington Falls. File picture: National Parks & Wildlife Service/Michael Van Ewijk
Carrington Falls. File picture: National Parks & Wildlife Service/Michael Van Ewijk

A bushwalker has spent much of the night lost in dense bushland in the Southern Highlands, sparking an emergency search.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.