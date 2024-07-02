Call for help to find missing teen Jack McMillan who may be in Wollongong

Police are appealing for help to find missing teenager Jack McMillan who may be in the Wollongong region.
The 17-year-old was last seen on Watsford Road at Campbelltown on Tuesday, June 26.
"Jack is believed to have boarded a route 887 bus from Campbelltown train station about 5pm yesterday [Tuesday]," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Police and family hold concerns for Jack's welfare due to his age."
Police officers said Jack is of Caucasian appearance, about 170 centimetres tall with a thin build and short blond hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket and grey pants.
Jack is known to frequent the Campbelltown, Camden, Wollondilly and Wollongong areas.
Anyone with information into Jack's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, police are still searching for at least 14 long-term missing people who were last seen in the Illawarra, the youngest, Cheryl Grimmer, was just three years old when she went missing.
In May this year, officers revealed details of a Holden Kingswood sedan that could hold clues into the disappearance of Wollongong woman Pauline Sowry who was last seen in December 1993.
