Man behind bars for dangerous driving after elderly pedestrian killed in Bowral

A motorist has been charged with dangerous driving after an elderly pedestrian was struck and killed overnight in Bowral.
A man aged in his 80s was walking on Colo Road at Colo Vale, near Bowral, when he was hit by a Volkswagen station wagon just before 6pm on Tuesday, July 2.
Emergency services were called to the crash scene and paramedics treated the elderly man, however, he died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 46-year-old man, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this crash commenced.
The car driver has since been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, and his licence was suspended.
He was refused bail to appear before Picton Local Court on Wednesday, July 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.