Wolves now sitting in finals positions following Wanderers' point deduction

A six-point deduction to Western Sydney has meant the Wolves have leapfrogged into the finals spots in the National Premier League NSW Men's competition.
David Carney's Wolves have been on a stellar run of form of late, going six games unbeaten. Their last result was a 2-0 win over the Wanderers on Saturday, June 29.
Wanderers fans have been banned from attending matches in the NPL following antisocial behaviour in matches against Sydney United on May 5 and Sydney Olympic a week later.
After thorough investigations, the club were fined $33,500 and docked six premiership points for the 2024 season. An additional six-point penalty has been suspended for 2024, 2025, and 2026, to be applied in the event of further breaches.
The Wanderers loss is the Wolves gain, with Carney's side now equal with St George City on 36 points (but with a far superior goal difference). The Wanderers are the next team behind those two teams on 31 points.
Wolves captain Lachlan Scott said the main goal for the team now would be bringing a home final to Wollongong.
"We're trying to get up the table as much as we can and hopefully bring a home final to the region. That would be our main goal," Scott said.
"It's good to see that we're in good form, so hopefully we can keep that ball rolling. But you don't want to get too ahead of yourself at the same time."
The side will be back at home this Sunday, July 7 at WIN Stadium when they take on Sydney Olympic. Kickoff is 3pm.
