Wollongong Devils set to represent the region at Touch Football World Cup

The Illawarra is set to represent Australia proudly when a number of Wollongong Devils representatives head over to Nottingham in the UK for the 2024 Touch Football World Cup.
Players Tim Robinson, Toby-James Krusec, and Matthew Tope, as well as men's 35s and men's 55s managers Michael McGrath and Larry Kent, will embark on a journey of a lifetime in Europe, with the tournament set to get underway on July 15.
It has been five years since the last World Cup. The tournament is usually held every four years, but was delayed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Devils vice-president Robinson - who has been selected in the Australian men's 40s team - will don the green and gold jersey for the first time.
"I went close five years ago. I made the 35s team, but got injured before the tournament," Robinson explained.
"This year I've got into the team obviously and all the training camps and different things are completed now, and it's just about now waiting to get on a plane and head over there.
"Making the World Cup is probably the one thing I haven't achieved in 20 years of playing touch football. I've been lucky enough to wear the blue of New South Wales and playing rep level for Wollongong and national sides.
"But to be able to pull on a green and gold jersey for the first time will really put the icing on the cake for me in my career."
The tournament will be held from July 15-21, with approximately 50 teams set to take part. Robinson's 40s division will have 18 teams, meaning a number of round robin games before a potential finals berth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.