Your local one stop shop for joint care Advertising Feature

Dr Anil Goudar will launch a new Hip and Knee Multidisciplinary clinic in Illawarra. Picture Supplied

Dr Anil Goudar from Joint Vision Orthopaedic Group is set to launch a groundbreaking Hip and Knee Multidisciplinary clinic in Illawarra on Tuesday, July 16.



The first-of-its-kind clinic is set to streamline the patient experience through its comprehensive and integrated approach to orthopaedic care.

Patients will receive a specialist consultation with Dr Goudar, alongside a musculoskeletal physiotherapist, with the collaborative approach ensuring a thorough and accurate diagnosis.



Patients will meet with a clinical assistant and Dr Goudar for a detailed consultation where they will discuss and decide on the best course of action.



Whether that be surgical or non-surgical treatment, the clinic offers all the services required. The clinic is equipped with x-ray and ultrasound facilities for immediate and precise diagnostic imaging if required during the appointment.

Patients have access to physiotherapy services, pre-habilitation and post-surgery rehabilitation, and tailored exercise therapy, and strength and conditioning programs.

Dr Goudar said the multidisciplinary clinic was designed to offer a seamless and integrated patient experience, ensuring that all necessary consultations, diagnostics, and treatments were available in one convenient location.



"This team-based approach to care streamlines our patients' journey, eliminating the need for multiple appointments with different providers.



"We ensure that they have a plan to get back to doing the things that they love sooner," he said. "I design a treatment plan, which may or may not involve surgery, and with our comprehensive care approach, we work to get patients back to moving and pain free as soon as possible."

Treatment options include surgery, injection therapy including PRP, shockwave, physiotherapy, podiatry, exercise physiology, nursing, and hydrotherapy.

In 2023 when Dr Goudar joined Joint Vision, formerly known as the Wollongong Foot and Ankle Centre, he brought with him 20 years of orthopaedic experience, ten years of which was spent serving the Illawarra, Shoalhaven, and South Coast communities.

Since then, Dr Goudar has diversified Joint Vision's expertise into hips and knees. "We have all the services patients need in one location, this includes x-ray, ultrasound, nursing, and allied health including physiotherapy, podiatry, and exercise physiology."

"For patients, this makes it very convenient as it essentially provides a one-stop- shop experience," he said. "In my role as a surgeon, I am able to monitor patients closely, keep informed through our nursing and allied health team, and ensure that patients are well supported through their journey."