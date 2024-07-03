Truck hits Woolies awning, fuel spill at drive-thru... Anyone else having a bad morning?

This morning a delivery truck ran into a supermarket awning causing it to tumble down, while a few days ago a motorist looking for a morning meal created a HAZMAT incident at a fast food restaurant.
Yesterday my colleague arrived at work only to realise she'd left her mobile phone at home, and of course it was a day she decided to be healthy and walk to work.
Mornings are tough aren't they? Especially in the middle of the year, when it's cold and dark.
You're blissfully rugged up under the doona when suddenly your alarm screeches at you that it's time to start the day.
You drag yourself to the shower and then spoon cereal into your mouth on autopilot as the cat crawls over the kitchen bench trying to scoop a paw-full of muesli out of the bowl.
This morning my cat succeeded - milk and muesli left everywhere across the bench.
As I rushed to get a cloth to clean up the mess my cat spied my breakfast still sitting there and started gulping it down right out of my bowl.
Last week my colleague walked into the newsroom with barely any morning left - at 11.30am, three hours late for the start of his shift.
His alarm hadn't gone off, or maybe it did... It's hard to know when you're half awake, half asleep,not knowing if you hit the snooze button or the one that says off because they're so close together on our phones.
Mornings are tough aren't they?
Back to that truck and awning. There was a large part of car park out of action this morning (Wednesday, July 3) at Woolworths Stoney Range in Shellharbour.
As people rushed about before school and work, a delivery driver had pulled into the car park.
Soon after, the truck ran into a large metal pole holding up the shade cloth, buckling the pole and causing the awning to come crashing down.
The area is now cordoned off with security and centre staff deciding what to do next.
It doesn't appear to have left any vehicles trapped underneath, but the Mercury is waiting to hear back from Woolies for confirmation.
Mornings are tough aren't they?
