Wollongong Wolves on board for KidsWish Charity Match

The Wollongong Wolves will be gunning for more than three competition points this Sunday against Sydney Olympic.
The National Premier League NSW Men's clash at WIN Stadium will double as a KidsWish Charity Match.
It's the second year running that the Wolves have played in a match to raise funds for KidsWish, much to the pleasure of their captain Lachlan Scott.
"This game means a lot to me," he said.
"I've played for the Wolves for quite awhile now and to see what we did last year with the KidsWish game and seeing how happy all the kids were, it was special to be a part of.
"It's good that we can continue that on and hopefully do it for years to come."
For the first time ever, the Wolves will be wearing special socks in different colours to their usual playing strip to support the charity.
Colourful purple and orange socks, featuring the Wolves and KidsWish logos, will be worn by the players when they run out at WIN Stadium for their Round 23 fixture.
All funds raised from the day will support KidsWish to deliver free programs and events for children living with disability or illness and their families.
KidsWish manager Emily Wright said the charity was happy to be teaming up with the Wolves for a second straight year,
"KidsWish and Wollongong Wolves partnered with each other last year and it was a great success, so we're kicking it off for a second time," she said.
"It's another great opportunity for KidsWish to gain community support and raise some funds for the kids and families that we support.
"We'd love to raise about $10,000 this year. Last year we raised about $6000.
"We'd also love to see a huge crowd turn up on Sunday. Last year I think the crowd was over 2000 people, the Wolves biggest home crowd of the season. It would be great to top that crowd figure this year."
Ms Wright said activities on the day would include a raffle, with a signed Matildas' jersey up for grabs as well as $350 in Harvey Norman vouchers and Wollongong Wolves merchandise.
"There'll be different sort of things featured on the day. Posters will be handed out for kids to have signed at the end of the match by Wolves players.
"At half time there'll be a sudden death penalty shootout where someone can win a PlayStation 5.
"People can enter for that by liking the competition post on our KidsWish Facebook page, and then they can go into the running to win the PlayStation 5."
The Wolves v Sydney Olympic game at WIN Stadium on Sunday, July 7 kicks-off at 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.