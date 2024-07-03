How this UOW student secured a graduate job and a career in mortgages

His boss didn't know if he 'was going to survive' when he first started out at Wollongong's MoneyQuest, but just 18 months later University of Wollongong graduate James Andraos is now a fully fledged mortgage broker.
The 23-year-old who has a Bachelor of Commerce from UOW joined the MoneyQuest Mortgage Broking Programme in January 2023 and now has plans to eventually set up his own business.
"I've always wanted to build something from scratch and run my own show. I was drawn to the graduate program because I knew it would speed up the process, and give me the chance to learn from Dino, one of the most highly regarded brokers in our industry," Mr. Andraos said.
"The past 18 months have been life-changing, and Dino has been an incredible mentor. He has moulded me into a mini version of himself - someone who knows how to hustle, someone who knows how to identify lead opportunities and referral partnerships, and someone who is always on, 24/7."
MoneyQuest Wollongong franchise owner Dino Di Donato said Mr Andraos was a fast learner.
"For the first few months, I didn't know if James was going to survive! But he is a fast learner and incredibly motivated, so once things started to click, there was no stopping him."
"Our business manages a high volume of loans, so James has been exposed to a wide range of deals already. His knowledge of policy has gone through the roof, which has helped with his confidence and given him even more motivation to succeed.
