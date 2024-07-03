Shell Cove saga a problem for council, says Building Commissioner

Shellharbour City Council can't pass the buck when it comes to housing defects at Shell Cove, the NSW Building Commissioner said.
The development, a partnership between Frasers and Shellharbour City Council, has been beset by problems with housing construction that has seen homes covered in scaffolding as faults such as leaking roofs are rectified.
A subcontractor has said it was the inevitable result of Frasers always taking the cheapest quote.
There have also been delays on the development's two apartment complexes.
Building Commissioner David Chandler said the council has responsibility for the defects as it is a "co-developer".
"It's one of the things that government agencies have got to start to get their heads around is that you better be careful with who you go to bed with in future," Mr Chandler said.
"Because if you go with someone who might let you down, then you end up carrying the same brand damage as they do."
Mr Chandler has spoken with the council and cautioned them to get their joint venture partner in line "because it's going to get embarrassing if he doesn't get into line and doesn't get out there and fix those defects"
"I've got over 300 houses down in that development in Shellharbour that have actually got leaks in waterproofing and I'm not seeing a lot of motivation from Frasers to actually get in there and fix it," Mr Chandler said.
"So we'll start to now exercise our powers in Frasers and so they can expect some draft building work rectification orders.
"And those orders will be issued simultaneously to Shellharbour Council because they're a co developer down there. So they're caught by the act - and we'll get their attention."
