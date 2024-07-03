Modern Wollongong apartment with ocean views

Property of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Perched on level 5 of the Como Apartments, this luxurious property offers highly coveted ocean views while being just moments from Wollongong's iconic Blue Mile precinct.
The exquisitely designed apartment boasts a contemporary style with the perfect blend of elegance, spaciousness and natural light.
Listing agent Daniel Kostovski from Rise Property Group said the property is set within a boutique complex of 14 apartments, offering a unique and exclusive living experience.
"It is located in a prime spot with easy access to surf breaks, pristine beaches and the picturesque Blue Mile pathway, which is perfect for leisurely strolls, jogging or cycling along the coastline, providing a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life," Daniel said.
"The area also offers a charming array of cafes, restaurants and eateries, and Wollongong's vibrant shopping hub."
The apartment features open-plan living and dining areas leading to a private balcony with stackable sliding doors.
Cook up a storm in the high-end designer polyurethane kitchen with stone benchtop featuring Miele appliances.
Enjoy expansive ocean views from the kitchen, living area and balcony that benefit from a northeast/southeast orientation.
There are three spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes including a main suite with a luxurious walk-in robe and en suite.
Retreat to the elegant main bathroom with full-height marble tiling and dual sinks.
Tastefully decorated the property features stylish coastal finishes including Oak Timber flooring, quality fittings and electric blinds.
With keyless entry, a remote and secure double car lock-up garage and additional storage, Como Apartments ensure modern living with maximum convenience. The property is also NBN ready and pet friendly.
"The serene coastal location, easy access to beaches, and nearby amenities make this property perfect for retirees seeking a relaxed and convenient lifestyle, and with three spacious bedrooms it is also well-suited for families," Daniel said.
"The property's prime location and modern amenities make it an attractive investment opportunity as well. Its appeal to a wide range of potential tenants ensures good rental returns and long-term value appreciation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.