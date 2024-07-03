Macca's breakfast cut in a bid to manage bird flu-induced egg shortage

It's a case of back to the future for McDonald's breakfast-lovers as the fast food giant has shortened its morning menu to cope with the bird flu-induced egg shortage.
McDonald's confirmed on Tuesday that breakfast offerings will temporarily end at 10.30am, instead of noon.
All menu items, including the egg-based options, will stay available to customers during the shortened morning window.
Glenn Dwarte, long-term licensee of multiple stores in the Illawarra, said the company is working hard to make a difference as farmers across the country are impacted by the devastation of bird flu.
"We don't really have supply issues but it's just to keep everything under control," the man at the helm of stores in Wollongong Central food court, Stockland Shellharbour Shopping Centre and Warilla said.
"That could change as things develop but for the moment it's back to the future while this bird flu gets under control," Mr Dwarte said.
The change comes as eight farms in Victoria, two in NSW and one in the ACT have been forced to close in a bid to stop the spread of avian flu.
More than one million chickens and ducks have been culled due to the outbreaks.
McDonald's fast-food rival, Hungry Jack's, gave no indication of looming restrictions, declaring it had enough cage-free eggs to deliver its breakfast menu for its normal hours.
"Hungry Jack's is working with its suppliers to meet customer demand," a spokeswoman said.
On Monday, the Melbourne Royal Show announced the postponement of its 2024 poultry competition because of the outbreaks.
In 2023, the competition involved more than 1200 chickens, ducks and turkeys.
"This decision is based on guidance from Agriculture Victoria in consultation with the Victorian Poultry Fanciers Association, and our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of the Victorian poultry industry and our exhibitors," a statement from organisers read.
"We look forward to welcoming the poultry community back when the Melbourne Royal poultry competition re-commences in the future."
Woolworths customers were last week limited to two cartons of eggs in NSW, ACT and Victoria as the outbreak stifles supplies.
Coles introduced a similar policy earlier in June.
- with AAP
