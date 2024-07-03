Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Not guilty: Jury delivers verdict in Illawarra teacher's trial

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 3 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keith William Eshman leaving Wollongong courthouse last week. Picture by ACM
Keith William Eshman leaving Wollongong courthouse last week. Picture by ACM

An Illawarra teacher has been found not guilty of allegations he sexually abused a student in a classroom, however a jury is yet to come to a decision on a final charge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.