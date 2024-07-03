Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cops release rap sheets of alleged Lake Illawarra crims on the run

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
July 3 2024 - 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarrah De Gabriele, Michael Otto and Bradley Green are on the run from police. Pictures by Lake Illawarra Police District
Sarrah De Gabriele, Michael Otto and Bradley Green are on the run from police. Pictures by Lake Illawarra Police District

Two men and one woman accused of a range of crimes including assault, police pursuit, and drug and driving offences are on the run from police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.