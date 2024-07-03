Cops release rap sheets of alleged Lake Illawarra crims on the run

Two men and one woman accused of a range of crimes including assault, police pursuit, and drug and driving offences are on the run from police.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers have released rap sheets of the wanted people and are calling on the public's help to find them.
Bradley Green, aged 34, is accused of an assault and police pursuit, along with knife and driving related offences.
Police said he is 168 centimetres tall with a large build, brown eyes, with brown hair, a beard and moustache.
He is known to frequent Oak Flats and surrounding suburbs.
Sarrah De Gabriele is wanted for alleged stealing, possession of a weapon, knife and drug related offence/s.
The 32-year-old is 160cm tall with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.
She is is known to frequent Port Kembla.
Officers are also hunting for Michael Otto who is accused of driving related offences.
The 39-year-old is 155cm tall with a solid build, black hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent Berkeley, Lake Heights and surrounding suburbs.
Police have urged anyone with information on the location of these people to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
