Figtree man stole ex-partner's undies and jewellery as a 'reminder' of her

A Figtree man has admitted to stealing undies and jewellery from his ex-partner's home and returning some of the items in an Uber Eats bag on her doorstep a week later.
Adam Canavan told the woman he took some of her belongings "as a reminder" of her after another ex-partner has busted him with the bizarre stolen haul.
The 52-year-old's matter was mentioned at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, where defence lawyer Analise Ritchie confirmed a guilty plea to stealing $300 worth of items from a dwelling house on December 17, 2023.
Tendered court documents state Canavan arranged to meet at his ex-partner's home to allow his child and her children to exchange Christmas gifts.
However that afternoon, he turned up alone and was asked to leave a few hours later due to having no reason to be there.
Canavan became upset by this request and sat on his ex-partner's bed. The victim ignored him and continued cleaning the house, until she heard one of her drawers close shut.
She asked Canavan what he was doing, to which he lied and said "nothing". He eventually left the house after he stuffed her personal items in his backpack.
Three days later, the victim received a text message from another ex-partner of Canavan, who told her Canavan had arrived at her home in the early hours of December 18 with a pair of black earrings.
Later that morning, she found four pairs of underwear, black sunglasses, a single pink and green earring, and lipstick, and sent a photograph of the items to the victim via text message.
The women met up the next day to discuss the ordeal further.
The victim then confronted Canavan via text message, stating her favourite earrings and sunglasses were missing and that he was the only recent person who had been in her bedroom.
He replied and told the woman he took the earrings "as a reminder" of her, but denied taking her sunglasses.
Two days later, the victim received a notification on her phone from her CCTV camera at her home and saw Canavan was standing on her doorstep, holding a bunch of flowers.
She returned home later that day and found the flowers sitting next to an old Uber Eats bag which contained her stolen earrings wrapped up in a surgical mask.
Canavan remains behind bars, with the matter adjourned to August 28.
