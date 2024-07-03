Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Figtree man stole ex-partner's undies and jewellery as a 'reminder' of her

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 3 2024 - 3:52pm, first published 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Figtree man Adam Canavan in a 2019 social media image. Picture from Instagram
Figtree man Adam Canavan in a 2019 social media image. Picture from Instagram

A Figtree man has admitted to stealing undies and jewellery from his ex-partner's home and returning some of the items in an Uber Eats bag on her doorstep a week later.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.