Teen charged over alleged Shellharbour, Mount Kembla break-in spree

A teenager has been refused bail amid allegations he went on a wild break-in spree in a stolen car from Shellharbour to Kiama Downs.
Riley Thompson, 18, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday after being hit with 13 charges including car theft, break and enter, larceny and participating in a criminal group.
Police say they were called to a home in Wentworth Street, Shellharbour, following reports of a break-in during the early hours of June 18.
It's alleged Thompson broke into the home and stole car keys while people were home, before fleeing in a Subaru Forester parked in the driveway.
Thompson allegedly drove the vehicle to Kiama Downs and attempted to break into further vehicles.
Police will also Thompson was involved in the aggravated break and enter and theft of two vehicles from a Mount Kembla address in May.
His matter was adjourned to August 28.
The arrest is the latest in a number related to Operation Regional Mongoose, which was established in the Illawarra in June to investigate offenders committing serious property-related crimes across the Wollongong and Lake Illawarra police districts.
Earlier this week, police announced they had charged 10 people and seized firearms, explosives and allegedly stolen vehicles under an operation targeting young offenders.
