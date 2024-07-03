Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why deserving women have the chance to enjoy a glamorous night out - for free

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
July 3 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ali Anderson, Bonnie Comber and Emma Rodrigues from the Illawarra Women's Health Centre. Picture by Robert Peet
Ali Anderson, Bonnie Comber and Emma Rodrigues from the Illawarra Women's Health Centre. Picture by Robert Peet

When women come through an abusive relationship or similar trauma, their self-esteem can suffer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.