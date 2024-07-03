Why deserving women have the chance to enjoy a glamorous night out - for free

When women come through an abusive relationship or similar trauma, their self-esteem can suffer.
It's why the Illawarra Women's Health Centre (IWHC) wants to offer five women in the community the opportunity to enjoy some pampering before attending their fundraising gala dinner in August for free.
The women will be able to bring a friend, choose a nice outfit, and be treated to hair styling and makeup as they unwind in a suite at the Novotel before they are whisked off to the University of Wollongong for the evening.
IWHC general manager Ali Anderson said it was important for women who had experienced hardship to "feel beautiful and celebrated and supported".
Project specialist Emma Rodrigues said the centre had a longstanding commitment to equitable access to health services, so the same principles were applied to this event.
Healthier Men Illawarra has supported the initiative by donating the 10 tickets that will go to the women and their friends.
The IWHC now invites members of the community to nominate a deserving recipient of such a night out for consideration.
The gala dinner will feature Gina Chick, rewilding facilitator and the first winner of Alone Australia, as guest speaker, live music from Kate Young, Angie Childs and Lo Roberts, and ABC presenter Mel James as MC.
Guests will enjoy a three-course meal and have the opportunity to win prizes.
The theme for this year's event is Fire and Ice, with guests encouraged to incorporate the theme - such as red for fire, or white or silver for ice - into their outfit.
"We just want people to have fun with it," Ms Anderson said.
The funds raised through the event go towards supporting women who seek assistance from the centre, whether it be buying essential supplies, covering medical expenses, or paying for moving costs for someone fleeing domestic violence.
Centre coordinator Bonnie Comber said funds were available elsewhere for women, but they often had to wait to access them; in the centre's case, they could immediately get the help they needed.
The money raised through the dinner is especially important now as the IWHC has experienced increasing levels of crisis presentations this year amid growing cost of living stresses, and the subsequent rise in domestic and family violence.
Ms Anderson said there was not enough funding for frontline services generally, and initiatives like the gala dinner were among their biggest money-generators.
The event is also an opportunity to celebrate the centre's achievements over the past year, which include the opening of the Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre, the introduction of new programs, and a larger staff.
This year's dinner will be held on Saturday, August 3.
To nominate a woman for one of the five tickets, explain in 50 words or less why she is deserving in an email to info@womenshealthcentre.com.au before close of business on Wednesday, July 17.
The centre also welcomes more prizes for the night; anyone interested in donating can email the address above or call 4255 6800.
Tickets to the dinner are available at events.humanitix.com/illawarra-women-s-health-centre-fundraising-dinner.
