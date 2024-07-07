Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Albion Park RSL to honour the soldiers who lost their lives in the Middle East

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
July 8 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L-R: Phil Bourke, Wayne Burgess, Andra Bourke, Lyn Orchard, Bob Minns with Larry How and Afghanistan veterans Lachlan Stephens and Paul Lyddiard at Albion Park RSL
L-R: Phil Bourke, Wayne Burgess, Andra Bourke, Lyn Orchard, Bob Minns with Larry How and Afghanistan veterans Lachlan Stephens and Paul Lyddiard at Albion Park RSL

The Albion Park RSL Sub Branch is set to unveil a bronze plaque with the names of soldiers who died during their service in the Middle East.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, covering the local community. Got a tip? Send it through to me at joel.ehsman@austcommunitymedia.com.au. He/Him

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.