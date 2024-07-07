Albion Park RSL to honour the soldiers who lost their lives in the Middle East

The Albion Park RSL Sub Branch is set to unveil a bronze plaque with the names of soldiers who died during their service in the Middle East.
The commemorative service will be held on Thursday, July 11, and the sub-branch is inviting the community to attend.
Paul Lyddiard, who served in the Australian Army from 1994 to 2006, says the service is appreciated.
"It's not about the politics or our feelings, but more about paying homage to our friends who didn't come home," he said.
"Recognising the sacrifices of those who did come home but in a poorer state, the trials and tribulations they're going through at the moment."
Mr Lyddiard served with three of the people named on the plaque.
"It is quite sad knowing they didn't come home. It's very important the plaque is there."
Mr Lyddiard wanted to thank the community for recognising the day and appreciated the consideration from the local RSL sub-branch.
Now a superintendent with the State Emergency Service, Mr Lyddiard says the camaraderie at the SES is something similar to that of the defence forces.
"I think that's a big thing for military people when they leave," he said.
"It took me a while, I ended up working for local land services first and then the NSW Rural Fire Service.
"But it wasn't until I joined a team here in the NSW SES that I've felt a degree of comfort and familiarity."
Mr Lyddiard says the only unfortunate thing about the plaque is "it doesn't recognise the number of mates and friends that we have lost as a result of suicide because of this."
There were at least 1677 serving, ex-serving and reservist ADF members deaths by suicide between 1997 and 2021.
For Mr Lyddiard, he says there have been improvements made but more can be done.
"I am very mindful and grateful that the Government has done a lot in its day," he said.
Deploying to Afghanistan in October 2001, Mr Lyddiard describes how the soldiers were asked in a room of 100 soldiers if they had any emotional and mental issues they would like to discuss.
"Obviously no soldier's going to put his hand up in that context.
"When I redeployed again back in 2013, the army had made significant changes."
The changes included a psychological assessment before deployment and a one-on-one session with a psychologist when they returned.
A spokesperson for the Department of Veteran Affairs said they were taking the issues, and the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, very seriously.
"One suicide is one too many," they said.
"The death of any member of the Australian veteran community is felt widely, and there's no doubt that the rate of veteran suicide is a national tragedy."
"The Minister for Veterans' Affairs Matt Keogh has introduced the Veterans' Entitlements, Treatment and Support (Simplification and Harmonisation) Bill 2024 to Parliament to simplify and harmonise the framework for veteran rehabilitation, compensation and other entitlements.
"This was in response to the first recommendation of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide's Interim Report."
For its part, a Defence spokesperson said they had an "ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of our people" and had updated training at the start of this year.
"More recently Defence has taken a more holistic and preventative approach to caring for our people.
"This training helps our people to recognise symptoms of suicidality and understand the immediate steps they can take to assist."
