UOW Science Space to get new gallery in biggest transformation in 35 years

The Wollongong Science Space will get its biggest upgrade in 35 years, with a new exhibit designed to inspire young people to work in renewable energy by letting them explore things like wind, solar and hydrogen power.
The University of Wollongong centre has received a $2.5 million grant from the federal government, to build a new state-of-the-art gallery looking at energy futures.
Due to open in late 2025, the Energy Futures Zone will include 25 newly designed hands-on exhibits focusing on technologies such as hydrogen, wind, solar, wave, and gravity.
Director of the Science Space Stuart Creal said the upgrade would be the most significant transformation for the centre in 35 years, not including for its move from the Fairy Meadow nissen huts to the current building after the 1998 floods.
"This new gallery will not only provide a deeper understanding of sustainable energy technologies but also inspire future generations to pursue careers in this vital field," he said.
He said by working with innovative local companies - like Hystata and Green Gravity - and presenting the science around energy creation, the Energy Futures Zone will aim to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators to will lead the charge in sustainable energy solutions.
"Boy and girls coming through now are the engineering of the future, they are going to be the future workers in these fields," he said.
"Without a pipeline of STEM-hungry knowledge, we're not going to be a world leader in that."
Mr Creal acknowledged the highly-politicised nature of energy as climate change forces the world to move away from fossil fuels, noting the debates about nuclear power and offshore wind that are regularly in the headlines.
However, he said the Science Space would be a politically neutral zone
"Everybody gets very passionate about certain things - whether it is coal, wind or whether it's nuclear - but the important place that science centres should be is just to inform the community and the public about the pluses and minuses," he said.
"Then you make your own thoughts and personal choices based on facts."
As well as the new gallery, which will take up most of the top floor of the science centre, upgrade will also include an overhaul for nine of the most popular existing exhibits, making for a "cohesive and modern visitor experience".
The building will also have some energy efficient upgrades - including large solar panels and a microgrid battery - helping it to become a Net Zero building.
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes said educating the public on the importance of the clean energy and the skills and expertise needed to achieve the country's transition was part of the Australian Government's vision for the future.
"Engaging our younger Australians in the opportunities available in a clean energy future is vital for fostering our next generation of local engineers, scientists, trades and labour force." Ms Byrnes said.
"I look forward to this new dynamic Energy Futures Zone at the Science Space opening visitors' minds to the power and purpose of clean energy and encourage them to imagine a future in the new and exciting clean energy industries."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.