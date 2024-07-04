$15k EPA fine for garbage tip linked to Avondale eco-resort

A private garbage tip run by a backer of a $185 million eco-resort plan for Avondale has been slapped with a $15,000 fine from the Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
The Huntley Tip drew the penalty notice for not properly covering its waste landfill, risking polluting the surrounding area, the EPA said.
The tip, in an old coal mine tailings dam, is adjacent to the land where an "ultra luxury and wellness resort" is being planned, with an application before the NSW Major Projects planning process as a State Significant Development.
Huntley Tip is run by Gerringong Property Holdings Pty Ltd, whose owner and sole director is Wollongong woman Gopika Muvva.
Ms Muvva also half-owns Avondale Escarpment Pty Ltd; the other half is owned by Sydney architect Nick Turner.
Last week Gerringong Property Holdings was fined $15,000 for failing to adequately cover waste at the Avondale landfill, which is at 569 Avondale Rd.
"During a routine inspection on 8 February 2024, our officers found the landfill operator had failed to cover landfilled waste from the previous day," an EPA spokesperson said.
"This is a breach of licence conditions which require all exposed landfilled waste to be covered prior to the ceasing of operations at the end of each day.
"Failure to cover waste can contribute to windblown litter, offensive odours or if impacted by rain can become leachate which can pose a risk to the environment and human health.
"Fortunately, there was no environmental harm or impact to human health as a result of this incident."
The have been many occasions in the past five years when the Huntley Tip has not complied with its EPA licence conditions over water monitoring (24 times), dust monitoring (16 times) and groundwater monitoring when its bore was dry.
The EPA dealt with these either by writing to the company about it, or through a scheduled inspection program.
On Wednesday a man who answered the Huntley Tip phone directed the Mercury's questions to "the boss", via an email address. No response has been received to our email.
The Mercury has previously sent several messages to Ms Muvva seeking comment on the tip and the eco-resort but we have not heard back.
The bid to develop the six-star, $185 million Escarpment Resort Avondale - the latest resort proposal for the area surrounding the old Huntley coal mine - was lodged earlier this year.
It replaced the broken dream of a Greg Norman golf course resort for the old Huntley mine site, instead focusing on a smaller resort footprint that emphasised the area's natural assets.
Last month the Mercury reported Ms Muvva was likely to make a choice between the tip and the eco-resort, after architect Nick Turner said he believed the tip would soon be closed.
Ms Muvva owns her half of Avondale Escarpment Pty Ltd through a company called A.C.N. 630 102 242 Pty Ltd.
She had for several years shared an address on Jindabyne Rd, Shell Cove, with developer Sateesh Muvva, who has built several service stations and the Signature apartment building on Regent St in Wollongong with his company Srini Group Pty Ltd.
Company documents list the Jindabyne Rd address as the principal place of business for A.C.N. 630 102 242 Pty Ltd.
Huntley Tip accepts construction and demolition waste, mixed waste, and rock/brick waste. It advertises customers that using their site is "the key to living your dream life".
Its website says with the money saved with cheaper tipping rates, customers can: "Buy your partner some red wine from the top shelf, order the whole bottle to the table. Let your kids enjoy the most expensive and extravagant dessert on the menu, perhaps a banana split covered in gold flakes. Enjoy yourselves."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.