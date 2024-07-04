Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Environment

$15k EPA fine for garbage tip linked to Avondale eco-resort

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated July 4 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impressions of the eco-resort, and a picture of the tip from Huntley Tip's website.
Artist's impressions of the eco-resort, and a picture of the tip from Huntley Tip's website.

A private garbage tip run by a backer of a $185 million eco-resort plan for Avondale has been slapped with a $15,000 fine from the Environment Protection Authority (EPA).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.