'He's made a decision to go there': Lawrie expects Lomax to honour Eels deal

Blake Lawrie doesn't expect his St George Illawarra team-mate Zac Lomax to backflip on his four-year-deal with Parramatta to stay with the Dragons.
Lomax has been reportedly weighing up remaining at St George Illawarra off the back of stellar form which has seen him star on the State of Origin stage. Speculation also emerged following the Eels giving then coach Brad Arthur the flick - the man who wanted to bring Lomax to the West Sydney club.
Lomax signed a four-year-deal with the Eels in April and according to Parramatta CEO Jim Sarantinos, there is no scenario where the 24-year-old doesn't play in the blue and yellow in 2025.
However, the fact that Parramatta are still yet to confirm a permanent coach for next season creates a sense of uncertainty.
But Lawrie, one of Lomax's best friends at the Dragons, expects St George Illawarra's leading points scorer this season to honour his contract.
As Lomax returns to the Dragons lineup against the Roosters following missing out on the last start Dolphins win due to injury, Lawrie said he would be a massive boost to the side.
"From all reports Zac's on a four-year deal with Parramatta and he's happy with it and he's made a decision to go there," Lawrie said.
"But at the same time he does things in the game that no one else can. He goes out there and then scores on average probably more than half of our points with his tries and goal kicking at around 85 plus per cent.
"He's obviously got some good form on the representative stage and for us at the Dragons. As a really good mate and as a teammate, I would love for him to be here. But at the same time, I know he's signed a deal with Parramatta and he's happy with it.
"It'd be awesome for him to stay, but he's signed a deal with Parramatta and he's happy with it. So that's all there is to it."
Lomax returns to the wing for the Dragons clash with the Roosters on Sunday, July 2. A last start win against the Dolphins means Shane Flanagan's side go into the clash at Allianz Stadium inside the top eight.
The team has a tough run of fixtures on the calendar, with back-to-back away trips against the Roosters and then the Broncos coming up, before the bye.
Then after that, it's the Panthers in Wollongong, Storm away, and lastly, the Bulldogs in Kogarah.
Lawrie said this period would be crucial to any hopes of finals.
"That's going to set our season up, but we've got to focus week-by-week," he said.
"We can't look past the Roosters. If you do, they can put a big score on you. So focus on them this week and then next week we'll look at the Broncos and then we've got a bye so after that we'll reassess.
"Hopefully we set our season up towards the back end quite nicely, but at the moment we're just focused on the rest of the week and Sunday's game."
Kickoff for the game is 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.