Back on the old stomping ground: Lear gears up for Illawarra Steelers return

Mackenzie Lear can't wait to make her official return to her junior club when the Illawarra Steelers begin the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership season on Saturday, July 6.
Lear has been named as prop in Jamie Szczerbanik's side set to take on the defending premiers Mounties in the opening round of the season at Aubrey Keech Reserve in Sydney.
After three years at the Steelers, Lear went on to play her footy at the Sharks last season. But after returning to her junior club, Lear said she - and her team - were gunning to make a return to competitive action.
"Us girls have had such a big break, so we're really keen to get back into it," Lear said.
"I had some time away with the Sharks. But there's something extra special about putting on your home colours. So I'm definitely keen to be back in the red and white.
"I was lucky enough to have two different coaches [at the Sharks] so I learned different things. I got a lot of experience and played with a lot of NRLW girls up there. But it's definitely good to be back at the Steelers."
Steelers coach Szczerbanik was equally excited to have a player of Lear's calibre in his team for 2024.
"Her energy levels are huge," Szczerbanik said.
"She's not the biggest person, but her heart is huge. You know she'll be leading from the front."
Focusing on a tough opening test in round one against Mounties, the Steelers coach said he was happy with the squad that had been put together in the pre-season.
The squad includes six players from last year's inaugural Steelers HNWP team, four members of this year's premiership-winning Tarsha Gale Cup side, and three NRLW Dragons contracted players.
Centre Lily Rogan, Riley Scott, Kaarla Cowen (NRLW Dragons), Olivia Vale, Jordyn Preston and 2023 rookie of the year Ula-Mari Time-Cribb head into their second season in the HNWP, while Mia-Rose Walsh, Maria Pasek, Hope Millard and Brielle Luccitti are fresh off the Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup Grand Final victory.
Former Newcastle Knights NRLW, NSW, Australian, and Indigenous All Stars playmaker Caitlin Moran, 27, headlines the new recruits on debut for the club, which also includes Tiarna West (Newcastle Knights Tarsha Gale Cup) and Jessica Patea (Tarsha Gale Cup Bulldogs).
The team has also been bolstered by Dragons NRLW players made available for selection in winger Alicia Gregory, prop Taylah Curtis and Cowen.
On paper, it's a competitive squad that Szczerbanik has built, meaning that there were some unlucky players to miss out for round one selection.
"Every girl that was picked this week deserves their selection," Szczerbanik explained.
"I honestly feel sorry for the girls that aren't selected this week because they've been incredible all pre-season as well. It's just unfortunate that somebody has to miss out. But I'm sure they'll get their opportunity soon. And when they do, they'll be ready to go as well."
Meanwhile, Steelers captain Lily Rogan said she was expecting big things from this year's team. She explained what supporters could expect to see from the team each game.
"I think we've put a big emphasis on being the one of the fittest teams and try to be one of the most skillful, because we're never going to be the biggest team," Rogan said.
"So we rely on different things to win games. I think we've got a really talented bunch of girls that have got lots of different experiences. I think if we can mould together well, it'll be a really good season.
"We've got a good bunch of people before players. But as players, everyone's really talented and hard working and willing to work for the person next to them, which I think is most important. I think we'll go well."
1.Jessica Patea
2.Alice Gregory
3.Mia-Rose Walsh
4.Lily Rogan (c)
5.Maria Paseka
6.Riley Scott
7.Caitlin Moran
8.Mackenzie Lear
9.Kaarla Cowan
10.Tayla Curtis
11.Olivia Vale
12.Jordyn Preston
13.Hope Millard
14.Tayleah Handcock
15.Brielle Luccitti
16.Tiarna West
17.Ula-Mari Time-Cribb
18.Zali Yeo
19.Jayme Millard
22.Kiara Kostovski
