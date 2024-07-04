What it's like to eat at Unanderra's all-you-can-eat Japanese restaurant

There's a thrilling sense of wild abandon that comes with being able to order absolutely anything - and if you want, everything - on a restaurant menu.
Perhaps that explains why, on a rainy, cold Monday night at 5.45pm, the car park at Unanderra's new all-you-can-eat Japanese restaurant is jam-packed chaos.
Eventually, after we've parked - and promptly get parked in - we make it inside and are read the list of unique rules that come with dining at Okami.
It's a set price per head (adults $44.80, seniors 10% off, kids $20-25 and kids aged three and under free) and you can order anything from the menu.
But drinks are extra, and - to minimise food waste - if you order too much and can't eat it all there's a $15 surcharge for any uneaten item exceeding 200g with an additional charge of $5 for every extra 100g.
Only one person from the table can use the QR code at a time to order.
Oh, and you have to be out in 90 minutes.
We're meeting family there for a low-key birthday, and everyone has arrived hungry post-work-school-daycare, so someone immediately get to work on the QR code.
Not long afterwards, the food starts flowing.
The menu is similar to the dishes you'd get at most local sushi trains - sushi, sashimi, chicken katsu, edamame, seaweed salad, teriyaki beef, spring rolls, takoyaki...
It's tasty, fresh and there's plenty of options, and, with lots of kid-friendly dishes, I can see why it's my eight-year-old nephew's new favourite place to eat.
There's quite a lot of fried food, a little too much mayo, and the servings are pretty small - but that's actually good way to make sure that you can't over order (and you can always just order more!)
Some of the best dishes included the sushi and sashimi platter, the beef teriyaki, the chicken with Japanese curry and the spicy tuna sushi.
Halfway through the meal - as more of us have had a go of ordering a few different things - it's hard to keep track of what's on its way.
"Did we get tempura?"
"I don't know, just get another one in case?"
"Oh no, I forgot to press the checkout button on that last order, quick let's get a bit more before our time is up."
It was kind of dizzying to have so much ordering power.
Presented with an entire plate of seaweed salad and her own row of both cooked tuna and prawn tempura sushi rolls, my five-year-old was in heaven.
However, thank goodness three-year-olds are free, because my youngest daughter only ate a bowl of plain rice and miso soup, some vanilla ice cream and shot a few edamame beans at the floor.
I'm left wondering if the food that's she chewed and discarded counts towards our 200g limit?
After our allotted hour and a half, we end up full - probably too full - after a last minute double-up order of chicken katsu and chicken wings tips everyone over the edge.
I don't think we ordered everything on the menu - but probably got pretty close.
It was a fun night, and perfect for a raucous family get together but - with the general sense of confusion and the pressure to finish everything you order - I'd probably choose a more restrained night out at my favourite Japanese hole-in-the-wall over the loud, fast-paced, rule-driven experience at Okami.
Plenty of people clearly disagree with me though, as we're swept out and into the car park (where thank goodness, we are no longer parked in) so they can prepare for round two of the Monday night rush.
