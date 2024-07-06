Life of Kiama-born writer in spotlight when film festival comes to Warrawong

A documentary on the fascinating life of Kiama-born and raised writer Charmian Clift will lead a film festival bringing "world-class cinema" to Warrawong.
The Travelling Film Festival returns to Gala Cinema from July 26 to 28 with nine feature films and two short films selected from the Sydney Film Festival program.
Opening the festival is director Rachel Lane's film Charmian Clift: Life Burns High, which takes viewers on a journey from the writer's early years in Kiama through to her untimely death in 1969.
Clift was a journalist, novelist and essayist who married the author George Johnston, lived a bohemian life on the Greek islands and counted Leonard Cohen and Sydney Nolan among her friends.
Her final and unfinished novel, The End of the Morning - which was based on her childhood in Kiama - was published just this April.
Ms Lane said she became interested in making a film on Clift when she read Nadia Wheatley's biography more than 20 years ago.
"Her courageous spirit, just this formidable character that was living quite an unorthodox life in the 50s and 60s when women weren't really living these kinds of lives," Ms Lane said of what captivated her about Clift.
In 2014 she secured the rights to the book and initially attempted to make a feature drama based on Clift's life, before switching to a documentary about five years ago.
The documentary includes interviews with people who knew Clift - including a schoolmate from her days in high school in Wollongong - and archival footage, with the narrative driven by excerpts from Clift's writings.
The film had two sold-out screenings at the Sydney Film Festival.
"I think people do want to know about Australian stories," Ms Lane said.
Festival programmer Karina Libbey said she was excited for the festival to open with Charmian Clift: Life Burns High in the Illawarra because she felt it would resonate with the local community.
The interests of individual communities are taken into account when Ms Libbey puts together the Travelling Film Festival which has a different program for each location.
The festival was established 50 years ago by David Stratton, the film critic and historian perhaps best known for his long-running position as host of SBS' The Movie Show and At the Movies.
"It was created to be able to bring the world-class cinema that gets screened at the Sydney Film Festival to the regions and around Australia," Ms Libbey said.
She singled out Ms Lane's film - because she loved to share the stories of talented women overlooked by history - and the 2024 Cannes Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner All We Imagine as Light as standouts.
"It's just a really beautiful and unique piece of filmmaking," Ms Libbey said of the latter.
Warrawong is the first stop for the Travelling Film Festival before it heads elsewhere, including Huskisson.
To purchase tickets or view the program, visit www.sff.org.au/tff/program/warrawong.
