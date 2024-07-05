The new man in charge of making the beer at Wollongong's Five Barrel Brewing

Martin Salter says it's "pretty special" to be the new head brewer of Five Barrel Brewing here in Wollongong.
His journey began when he brewed "a little bit of kit and kilo" when he was younger before he ran a beer festival at Kincumber Hotel.
Deciding he had had enough of working weekends and having moved to Canada he decided to start working at a brewery in Quebec.
"Over the course of two years there, I got up to be a brewer, and then I worked in another brewery over there, which was actually right next door for another year."
The new head of beer at Five Barrel says he is "proud to be a part of something" and knows he is doing his bit as he begins to leave his fingerprints at his new post.
"We're just going through all the processes and making sure that everything we do is consistent and getting consistent results," he said.
"The beer quality is good and the customers are happy and they're getting what they want."
Mr Salter is hoping over time he can develop some of his own recipes, a process he says has already begun to happen.
"It's nice working at a small family-owned brewery where you get to make all different types of beer," he said.
"As opposed to the bigger places where you get to make the same beer over and over again, which is good for consistency. But this is more suited to me.
"I get a bit of creative freedom, it's fun, it's terrific."
