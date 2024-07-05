Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

The new man in charge of making the beer at Wollongong's Five Barrel Brewing

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
July 6 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New head brewer at Five Barrel Brewing, Martin Salter. Picture by Anna Warr
New head brewer at Five Barrel Brewing, Martin Salter. Picture by Anna Warr

Martin Salter says it's "pretty special" to be the new head brewer of Five Barrel Brewing here in Wollongong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, covering the local community. Got a tip? Send it through to me at joel.ehsman@austcommunitymedia.com.au. He/Him

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.