Illawarra man accused of taking intimate hospital pics hit with 13 more charges

An Illawarra hospital worker who was sacked following allegations he took pictures of nude children and vulnerable patients without their knowledge has been hit with 13 fresh charges.
The man in his 50s, whose name is forbidden from publication, had his matter mentioned at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
He was arrested and charged with six offences on April 12 following a raid of a property in which two mobile phones and a laptop were seized.
His devices allegedly uncovered more than 100 pictures of his ex-partner and her two young daughters, which were taken in secret from their bathroom window.
A neighbour contacted police after allegedly witnessing the man in his ex-partner's backyard in February, with a ladder propped against the wall of the house, allowing access to the window.
The images allegedly depicted close ups of their genitals, with some dating back to August 2023.
An initial review of the man's camera roll also allegedly depicted images taken of unknowing patients at the hospital he worked at during his rostered shifts.
The female patients were pictured in vulnerable, compromised positions and clearly did not know their photograph was being taken.
The court heard on Wednesday that a swathe of fresh charges had been laid against the man following a further forensic extraction of his mobile phone.
He is yet to enter pleas to possessing child abuse material, seven counts of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent, entering land with intent to commit an indictable offence, eight counts of filming a person in a private act without consent - aggravated, producing child abuse material, and intimidation.
The man's defence lawyer requested an adjournment to obtain further instructions on the new charges.
The matter was adjourned August.
