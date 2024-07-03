Building Commissioner turns his gaze to Shell Cove

The dictionary definition of dogged is simple: "having or showing tenacity and grim persistence".
It wouldn't hurt to have a photo of NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler beside it either, such has been his influence on the Illawarra over the past few years.
He walked through one Wollongong development yesterday, congratulating the builder on its transformation since his first walk-through. But don't think his attention is waning.
Mr Chandler, reporter Glen Humphries discovered, has some advice for the developers of problem-plagued Shell Cove - Shellharbour City Council and Frasers.
Thanks for reading,
Janine Graham, deputy editor
Unlock access to all the stories below by subscribing to the Illawarra Mercury today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.