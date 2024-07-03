Aussie Remy Gardner to stand in for Yamaha's injured MotoGP star

Australian Remy Gardner will race in Germany this weekend as a stand-in for injured Spaniard Alex Rins at Yamaha, the MotoGP team has announced.
The 26-year-old is the son of 1987 world champion Wayne Gardner.
Rins had surgery on his right wrist and ankle on Monday after crashing at the start of the Dutch TT at Assen last Sunday and will be absent until the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on August. 4.
Gardner, the 2021 Moto2 champion, will join Frenchman Fabio Quartararo in the factory team line-up for the race at the twisty Sachsenring.
The Australian has been riding for Yamaha's World Superbike team since his one 2022 season in MotoGP.
"I'm really excited about this challenge ... I will use it as a great experience to learn," said Gardner.
"It's a new bike, and coming back to MotoGP for one race is always a nice experience, so I'm looking forward to enjoying this weekend."
Australian Associated Press
