Whodunit was a mystery to the author

If you're reading Mitch Jennings' debut crime novel A Town Called Treachery and having trouble working out whodunit, don't worry - he didn't know either until he finished writing it.
The book from the Illawarra Mercury sports reporter - who appears at this weekend's South Coast Readers and Writers Festival - is set in the coastal town of Treachery, where a body turns up on the beach
Eleven-year-old Matty Finnerty - who is dealing with a long-gone mother, a dad who is there but so often not really there and is friendless at school - snaps a few photos of the body under a sheet with his camera.
He drops them in the lap of Stuart Dryden, the editor of the local paper, who just wants a quiet life but knows he can't let a murder skate by.
From there it becomes a coming of age novel mixed in with a crime story. Though Jennings, who describes himself as a "seat of the pants" writer - known in the trade as a "pantser" - didn't know how the body got there or who who put it there.
"And that took it in so many different directions, not having a set person who had done it opened up so many narrative possibilities for me," Jennings said.
"If I'd have started with 'this is the victim, this is who's done it' then I'd need to muddy the waters all the way along and that gets hard.
"But when everyone was an option for me that opened up so many different possibilities and helped me reveal so much about the characters without me having them in a box."
The "pantser" approach also meant the characters began taking on a life of their own and Jennings felt at times like he was reading the book rather than writing it.
"I'd never experienced anything like it in writing before," he said, "as far as feeling like it was discovery for me. I was figuring it out as I went and I was surprised. The twists surprised me at different times."
The book has two threads - as well as the crime story it is a coming of age tale of Matty as he navigates his way through his uncertain world. The latter was originally the focus for Jennings, with the crime story initially serving as a way to avoid the pitfalls of his first unpublished novel.
Every writer has at least one unfinished manuscript locked in a drawer at home or in a file on their laptop. It tends to be their first effort, where they worked out if they could do the whole book-writing thing.
For Jennings, that first one was a struggle; he lost his way and didn't know how to tie it all together in the end.
So the crime story in A Town Called Treachery gave Jennings a narrative and direction to drive the story forward. Even if he didn't know who did it, he knew he had to get to the point where the culprit was revealed.
The two separate but co-existing strands also had another benefit for Jennings.
"Having the two elements - the coming of age element and the crime element - running aligned with each other meant that when one stalled in the writing process, I could go and work on the other," he said.
The town of Treachery is fictional but Jennings drew on his life growing up in Forster to set the scene of the place.
"I've used that as my scaffold because that's how I understand small coastal towns because that's where I grew up," he said.
"But I think people will bring their own view of the small coastal town to it. I've heard people have read this and said, 'oh, is that Kiama or is that Jervis Bay? Is that Yamba, is it Bellingen?
"So it can really be anywhere."
The small-town stories Dryden has to cover - such as the biggest pothole in Treachery - are also pulled from Jennings' own experiences as a reporter. A journalist was included as a main character because Jennings understood that world and could write about it - but Dryden isn't an autobiographical character.
"He's quite deliberately a journalist who's pretty much out of his depth and has to rise to the occasion," Jennings said.
"He isn't this typical news-hound journalist that we associate with the sort of journalist in crime novels that just have to get to the bottom of it. He gathers steam and, once he's got the sniff of it, he gets going, but he's not your traditional journalist that would appear in this type of novel by any stretch."
A sportswriter and former league player - Jennings played in the lower grades for the Penrith Panthers - he's aware some might see the world of sports and fiction writing as two very distinct paths that never cross.
That is a mould Jennings is quite happy to break.
"It's really easy to pigeonhole sports journalists," he said.
"When I say I've written a book, a lot of people assume it's a sports book. And then when I say no, it's actually a novel, they assume it's a sports novel.
"One of the things I enjoy is the surprise it can bring from people. No-one is at all surprised that a journalist might have written a book, but there's a little bit of 'oh, a sports journalist?'."
In those sporting circles, talking about writing or what books you're reading tends not to come up a lot. Though he's thinking there might be some interest from those people, that they might venture into the bookstore and pick up a copy.
"I think I'll get a whole lot of people, hopefully, who don't normally read books will read this book because I have a different sort of appeal and network," he said.
A Town Called Treachery is out on July 31. Mitch Jennings is in conversation with Malcolm Knox at the South Coast Readers and Writers Festival on Sunday, July 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.