Whodunit was a mystery to the author

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
July 9 2024 - 10:06am
Illawarra Mercury league reporter Mitch Jennings' first book comes out at the end of the month - and no, it's not about sports. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Illawarra Mercury league reporter Mitch Jennings' first book comes out at the end of the month - and no, it's not about sports. Picture by Sylvia Liber

If you're reading Mitch Jennings' debut crime novel A Town Called Treachery and having trouble working out whodunit, don't worry - he didn't know either until he finished writing it.

Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

