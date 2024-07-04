Wollongong Central's new indoor play space opens in time for the holidays

Wollongong Central finally has another indoor play option with Chouchoubebe adventure cafe which opening this week near David Jones and Dymocks.
The Sydney indoor play centre franchise, which also has play centres in Warrawong and one one its way at Shellharbour, has been coming for sometime, with signs going up at the shopfront in December last year.
It staged a soft opening last Saturday and is now up and running full time.
This weekend (June 6-7) there will be an opening celebration with free party bags and face painting in offer.
It's designed for kids from age one to 10, and has ball pits and and soft obstacle courses in pastel colours and space adventure themes.
For grown ups, there's coffee and a cafe menu.
With the Wollongong CBD sorely lacking in children's play options - except for a small younger kids playground just outside the new play centre, and a single swing and climbing rocks in lower Crown Street Mall - the opening is set to be a welcome option for the school holidays.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.