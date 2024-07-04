It might rain on the Port Kembla Lantern Parade, but it won't stop it

Light rain will not be stopping tonight's annual Port Kembla's lantern parade.
The big event, which has coincided with damp weather for the past couple of years, will go ahead if conditions are reasonable, organisers said.
As always Coomaditchie Lagoon, on the corner of Parkes and Cowper streets, is the starting point from 4.30pm.
From there the students of Port Kembla Public School, combined with the community members who have made the most of Our Community Project's free workshops to create their homemade versions, will make their way along Military Road to the school.
The all-ages and all-abilities event will include local performers from Mick on Wheels and Mark the Sax Man to Circus Wow performers on stilts with lights to Lillian Pang's "light up story corner".
The storyline at the parade's start will explain the event's origins.
The traditional P&C-provided sausage sizzle will be in action plus there'll be hot drinks for a gold coin donation from the Port Kembla Men's Group.
As always, the crews from Port Kembla's NSW Police and Fire and Rescue NSW will be involved in the parade.
"This event truly is the result of the community coming together for an amazing evening of winter festivities and culture sharing," Our Community Project's Chantelle Davis said.
