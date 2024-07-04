Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

It might rain on the Port Kembla Lantern Parade, but it won't stop it

July 4 2024 - 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Light rain will not be stopping tonight's annual Port Kembla's lantern parade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.