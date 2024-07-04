Woman's lucky escape after near miss with out-of-control Koonawarra car

A woman has had a lucky escape after an out-of-control car slammed into her hatchback moments after she parked it in a quite suburban street.
Two minutes after she parked on Walbon Crescent in Koonawarra and walked away, a car being driven by a woman lost control, rolled and crashed into the blue hatchback.
The hatchback was left with significant damage to the rear driver's side of the vehicle, with its wheel and tyre ripped out of the normal position.
Emergency services rushed to the accident scene at 9pm on Tuesday, July 2.
"The driver of the car, a 47-year-old woman, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital in a stable condition, where she was subject to mandatory testing," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
At this stage the driver has not been charged, however officers are waiting on blood tests to confirm if the driver was over the drink driving limit when the crash happened.
Investigations into the crash are ongoing.
