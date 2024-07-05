Exercise is key to healthy ageing

She also cautions that people tend to become more risk averse in mid-life due to the aches and pains we develop with age. This can lead to losing strength, confidence, and balance. Despite what many may think, this decline is not an inevitability. In fact, Hillary claims that for every condition a person develops, they should do more activity, not less. Australia's physical activity guidelines for people aged 65 years and over, recommend at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity on most, if not all, days.