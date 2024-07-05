Exercise is key to healthy ageing

Sport can bring so much joy to people's lives, whether participating or watching.
The buzz of anticipation is building as we await the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games, which will kick off in Paris later this month. Getting behind and supporting our favourite athletes can get our blood pumping and emotions stirring.
The Olympic Games, and sport more broadly, can inspire and unite us. Athletes captivate us with their dedication and achievements, and the joy of competition can bring people together as we support the various teams in solidarity or friendly rivalry.
Playing a sport and being active is often seen as the domain of young people, but being active can help us age well. The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines healthy ageing as 'the process of developing and maintaining the functional ability that enables well-being in older age'.
Everyone's ageing experience is different. The WHO explains that some 80-year-olds have levels of physical and mental capacity that compare favourably with 30-year-olds. Others of the same age may require extensive care and support for basic activities like dressing and eating.
Many factors influence healthy ageing. Some of the variations in how we age are due to our genetics. The rest, approximately 75 percent, is due to the advantages and disadvantages we experience in our physical and social environments throughout our lives.
Some of these factors we cannot control. However, many lifestyle factors may be more within our control, such as eating a well-balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, and refraining from tobacco, alcohol, or other substance abuse.
Maintaining these healthy habits throughout life can all contribute to reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases, improving physical and mental capacity and delaying dependency on care services.
It's never too late or early to start building healthy behaviours. It isn't always about jogging or hitting the gym, either. Every little bit we do helps, whether going for a bike ride or just taking the stairs.
Hillary O'Connell, Principal Advisor on Healthy Ageing and Reablement for iLA (Independent Living Assessment) likens building healthy behaviours to having savings in the bank. A lifetime of healthy habits ensures you've got something in reserve to draw on when you need it later in life.
She also cautions that people tend to become more risk averse in mid-life due to the aches and pains we develop with age. This can lead to losing strength, confidence, and balance. Despite what many may think, this decline is not an inevitability. In fact, Hillary claims that for every condition a person develops, they should do more activity, not less. Australia's physical activity guidelines for people aged 65 years and over, recommend at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity on most, if not all, days.
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), 57 percent of adults aged 65 and over do not meet these guidelines, and 84 percent do not do enough muscle-strengthening activities. AIHW also states that physical inactivity is the ninth leading preventable cause of ill health and premature death.
For many older Australians, the possibility of losing their independence is a big concern. Inactivity can mean losing the ability to do things on your own.
At IRT, our future strategy features access to services that enhance the well-being of our residents and customers and further support their autonomy and independence.
As a first step towards implementing this strategy, we have introduced a seniors' health and fitness club called Movewell in partnership with Phytness Healthcare at our retirement village in Canberra. Our goal is to make it easier and more convenient for our residents and seniors in the surrounding community to access health and fitness services, optimising their long-term health and well-being.
Being active has additional benefits. It can help us control stress, sleep better, ward off loneliness, and reduce the risk of falls. Falls are Australia's leading cause of injury, hospitalisation, and death. In 2022-23, falls were most common among those aged 75 and over.
Another step we've taken towards implementing our future strategy is our falls predictor system. Developed to support our Home Care customers, the model harnesses Artificial Intelligence to assess their risk of a fall using personal data that we already have, such as medications, sleeping habits, health and physical environment. This information has empowered our customers to choose what preventative strategies they can put in place to reduce their future fall risk. This could include changes in diet or medication, changes to their living space, or the need to take up physiotherapy, among other things.
At any age, almost anyone with most health conditions can participate in some physical activity. However, while the pursuits of Olympic athletes can inspire and enthral us, we can't all be Olympians. We can keep moving, though, setting daily achievable goals and, where possible, doing so with others, just like our Olympic heroes. After all, the Olympic motto is something we can all aspire to: Faster, Higher, Stronger -Together.
