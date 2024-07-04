Warilla man charged with spreading child abuse, bestiality material online

A Warilla man stands accused of using the internet to share material showing child abuse and sexual acts with animals.
Detectives with NSW Police's Sex Crimes Squad arrested Regan David Pidding and seized electronic devices during a raid on a Warilla home on the morning of Thursday, July 4.
The raid was a result of extensive investigations under Strike Force Trawler, following the identification in May of a person online allegedly distributing both child abuse and bestiality material.
Pidding, 30, was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to transmit child abuse material, using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, possession of child abuse material, disseminating bestiality material, and possession of bestiality material.
He made a brief appearance at Wollongong Local Court via videolink from the holding cells on Thursday afternoon but did not apply for his release on bail.
Pidding will remain in custody and return to court on September 4.
Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by the Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit into the sexual abuse of children facilitated by the internet.
