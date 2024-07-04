Albion Park Rail dad Alex Wilson left in limbo at Wollongong Hospital

Three months ago Alex Wilson walked into Wollongong Hospital with severe back pain and that's where he remains, in limbo.
The 44-year-old Albion Park Rail father of seven once led a busy life and was the proud stay-at-home dad to children aged from three to 25 years old.
He'd had back pain for months and on April 6, no longer able to cope with the immense pain, he walked into the emergency department.
"They found an infection in his spine and two days after the surgery he lost use of his legs," he wife Emma Wilson said.
"The infection had been there so long it was barely holding his spine together and when they cleaned it out it crumpled like a biscuit."
During a second surgery doctors removed two of Mr Wilson's ribs and placed titanium sections in his back to replace five vertebrate that were removed.
Intensive rehabilitation followed, but his case is so serious that doctors said he needed to be transferred to the Prince of Wales Hospital's spinal unit to get him walking again.
That's where the problem lies, the couple say; the waiting list is extensive.
When he was first put on it, he was 13th on the list, and three months later, he's only moved up one spot.
"Wollongong's rehab post-surgery is for general stuff. The surgeon applied to POW two days after surgery, and ever since then, we've been waiting," Mrs Wilson said.
"The nature of his injury is the longer it takes [to get into specialised spinal rehab] the less likely he'll be able to walk."
Mr Wilson's bladder and bowel were affected by the operation, and he worries as he lies waiting that it will have a disastrous effect on his future.
"I've got patience like anything. I can wait forever, but I can't wait," he said.
Speaking from his hospital bed, Mr Wilson is distraught and feels he has been forgotten about in an overburdened health care system.
Sometimes, he lies in his hospital bed for days without anyone coming to help him with rehab, and he misses his family.
"I see them as much as I can, but one of my sons isn't coping," he said. "I just need to get back home."
Click on the photos to see more pictures
Mrs Wilson is worried about her husband's mental health, being away from his family for so long, with no idea of when he may be able to come home.
"Not only is he dealing with the fact he'll never be the same physically, but he's missed our three-year-old's birthday party," she said.
"He's not a patient who's going to waste their time; he just wants to get home to his family
The couple's 15-year-old daughter plays league and tag and will often post her tries on social media, saying, "I scored this for Dad".
The couple praised Wollongong Hospital and its staff for all their help, but they say Mr Wilson's needs are far greater than what the facility can offer.
"Wollongong Hospital has been amazing, but they're only working with what they've got ... they're taking amazing care of my husband," Mrs Wilson said.
"Wollongong just don't have the resources, the machines to help him walk."
Staff have, however, been able to get Mr Wilson standing while holding onto a walking frame or furniture, but his legs crumple beneath him if he tries to walk.
"The goal would be getting him up and walking on a frame," Mrs Wilson said.
Mr and Mrs Wilson are so desperate for help that they've reached out to NSW Health Minister Ryan Park, their state MP Stephen Jones and Kiama MP Gareth Ward.
"Every day's delay impacts Mr Wilson's chances of future mobility, and I kindly seek your support in expediting his transfer," Mr Ward's letter to the health minister said.
The Mercury has sought comment from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, NSW Health and health minister Ryan Park.
