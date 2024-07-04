Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Environment

Senate inquiry will look into Illawarra wind zone consultation

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated July 4 2024 - 7:46pm, first published 6:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Ross Cadell (centre left) with Nationals leader David Littleproud with anti-wind farm activists in Wollongong on June 17. Picture by Anna Warr.
Senator Ross Cadell (centre left) with Nationals leader David Littleproud with anti-wind farm activists in Wollongong on June 17. Picture by Anna Warr.

A Senate inquiry will look into the consultation process on the the Illawarra offshore wind zone, after a cliffhanger 31-30 vote in parliament's Upper House.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.