Senate inquiry will look into Illawarra wind zone consultation

A Senate inquiry will look into the consultation process on the the Illawarra offshore wind zone, after a cliffhanger 31-30 vote in parliament's Upper House.
The call for an inquiry was led by Nationals Senator for NSW and wind farm opponent Ross Cadell, who was in the Illawarra with party leader David Littleproud last month vowing to scrap offshore wind plans.
After an initial vote on an inquiry was deadlocked, it was passed on Wednesday by the slimmest majority of senators with an amendment from former Greens, now independent Senator Lydia Thorpe.
The inquiry, by the Senate's Environment and Communications References Committee, will look into the consultation process on the offshore wind industry, community engagement, the impact on the marine environment, and informed consent from Indigenous people.
The inquiry's terms are not limited to the Illawarra wind zone.
Senator Thorpe had added an amendment to include the issue of "free, prior and informed consent from traditional owners of the sea country", as well as ways to mitigate environmental impacts.
Anti-wind zone group Responsible Future Illawarra welcomed the inquiry, saying a majority of submissions in the Illawarra consultation period had opposed the offshore wind zone.
"This is a significant step towards ensuring transparency and thorough consultation in crucial decision-making processes," Responsible Future Illawarra president Jenny Cullen said.
"This development underscores the importance of rigorous consultation and community involvement in shaping the future of our region."
Senator Cadell made a celebratory post on Facebook and said Labor and Greens senators will form a majority in the inquiry, to be conducted by the Senate's Environment and Communications Reference Committee.
"This means we will have to fight to have local hearings and meetings and hear from real witnesses who are opposed to the process," Senator Cadell said.
The Illawarra offshore wind zone drew more than double the number of submissions of all other offshore wind zones combined. Nearly two-thirds of the submissions were against the zone; about one third were in support.
The initial consultation period last year had been extended for a month during after often-acrimonious debate over offshore wind split the Illawarra.
Member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes said the high engagement numbers showed a high level of awareness of the issue in the Illawarra.
"As a result of the feedback from the community who still had unanswered questions, I organised an additional two information sessions that were well attended by 750 people in person and online," Ms Byrnes said.
"Following these sessions I successfully sought an extension of one month for submissions from the community.
"We received more than 14,200 submissions on this project, at least 11,000 submissions more than any other proposed zone in Australia, which suggests community in the Illawarra has been highly engaged and aware of the project and process.
"After this engagement with the community, the minister has listened to our community's concerns and has made significant changes to the area where proponents can apply to build projects, including shrinking the total area by one-third, and shifting the zone 20km off the coast to accommodate fishing and maritime activities as well as minimise any visual impact."
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen announced the declaration of the offshore wind zone on June 15, 2024.
His department said more than 14,200 submissions were received on the issue, and he had considered them all in making his decision.
The inquiry's report will be due by the last parliamentary sitting day in February 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.