Bulli FC's heartwarming homecoming (hopefully)

Get ready for another huge weekend of football action, even if the rain doesn't want to place nice.
Wollongong Wolves are now in finals reckoning and need to keep winning to remain there at season's end.
David Carney's side will be up against Sydney Olympic at WIN Stadium on Sunday, July 7, with a 3pm kick-off.
Meanwhile, the Illawarra Stingrays will take on UNSW FC at Ian McLennan Park on Sunday evening, with a win needed for Steve Gordon's troops to remain in the title race.
Should the Illawarra Premier League go ahead this weekend, it will be a heartwarming moment when Bulli FC takes on Wollongong United. It's the club to return to Balls Paddock for the first time since flood water destroyed the ground earlier in the season.
