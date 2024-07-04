Albion Park Rail dad Alex Wilson left in limbo at Wollongong Hospital

Three months ago, Alex Wilson walked into Wollongong Hospital with severe back pain, and that's where he remains, in limbo.
The 44-year-old Albion Park Rail father of seven once led a busy life and was the proud stay-at-home dad to children aged from three to 25 years old.
Speaking from his hospital bed, Mr Wilson is distraught and feels he has been forgotten about in an overburdened health care system. He needs specialist care from the Prince of Wales Hospital's spinal unit but the waiting list is extensive.
Reporter Nadine Morton spoke to Alex and his family about his fight to get back home.
