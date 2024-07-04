Fire upon fire as Woonona hoarder's home lights up the night

A Woonona hoarder's home that went up in smoke in April will become the subject of a second investigation, after an even mightier blaze finished off the property tonight.
The April 3 fire, at a public housing property on Sussex St, was in its early stages when firefighters arrived that afternoon, so unnoticeable that first crews initially walked past it.
Three months later, there was no missing the emergency, which sparked at least 10 triple-0 calls from about 6.30pm tonight (Thursday, July 4).
RNSW duty commander Inspector Chad Wallace said five fire crews attended from Bulli, Corrimal, Thirroul, Balgownie and Wollongong.
Despite the April 3 fire, there was still plenty left to burn.
"Firefighters were faced with a two-level townhouse that was 100 per cent involved," Insp Wallace said.
"The rear yard had a significant amount of hoarded material. Normally the first crew would go in the front door and the second would go through the back, hitting it from both sides. But the crew through the back door was not able to enter the house because of the amount of household materials."
Neighbours were able to confirm, early on, that there were no people inside the property.
With no rear access, it took crews an hour to fight the blaze.
Crucially for neighbouring residents, fire walls separating the public housing homes extended all the way into the roof cavity, to the roof tiles.
Thermal imaging cameras showed those neighbouring homes were protected.
"Neighbours were extremely lucky that this type of construction had a fire-rated wall between the units. In this case it's saved the units either side, and potentially saved a life," Insp Wallace said.
The Mercury understands the two fires will be treated as unrelated incidents, with concurrent investigations.
