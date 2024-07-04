Police hunting for man in striped jumper after hit-and-run at East Corrimal

Police are calling for help to find a man accused of a hit and run crash in East Corrimal.
The man was allegedly driving a dark coloured hatchback that ran into an unregistered Honda motorcycle on Murray Road at 5.50pm on Tuesday, June 25.
The collision occurred right in front of the Foodworks driveway, Wollongong Police District officers said.
"The rider of the motorcycle left the scene without the motorcycle. The driver of the vehicle pushed the motorcycle away before returning a short time later and leaving in his motor vehicle," officers said.
Police released the images on Friday, July 5 amid calls to the public to help identify the a man wearing a striped jumper who they say is the driver of the car.
"Police believe he has information regarding the current location of the motorcycle," they said.
If you have any information that could assist police in identifying the man pictured call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899.
