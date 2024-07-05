Illawarra Mercury
Fraternity Club facing seven charges in court over alleged contaminated margaritas

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
July 5 2024 - 3:00pm
The Fraternity Club, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park and his wife Kara Lamond, and a salt-rimmed magarita. Pictures by Adam McLean, supplied
The Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow faces court on seven charges following an incident where two women were hospitalised with burns after allegedly drinking contaminated cocktails.

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

