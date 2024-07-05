Fraternity Club facing seven charges in court over alleged contaminated margaritas

The Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow faces court on seven charges following an incident where two women were hospitalised with burns after allegedly drinking contaminated cocktails.
The charges stem from an investigation lasting many months following an incident on October 19, 2023.
On that night the women, one of which is NSW Health Minister Ryan Park's wife Kara Lamond, were allegedly served margaritas rimmed with contaminated salt.
They received injuries consistent with ingesting caustic soda and were rushed to Wollongong Hospital.
The club faces charges including: selling unsafe food and unsuitable food; handling food in a manner likely to render it unsafe and unsuitable; and failure to comply with Food Standards Code.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries filed court attendance notices on the club and the matter will be mentioned at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, July 23.
In the days following the incident a NSW Police spokesperson told the Mercury officers had deemed it accidental, and the NSW Food Authority would investigate the matter.
